Food imports down 24pc, exports up 14pc in Q1 FY20

ByOctober 18, 2019362Food group imports into the country during the first quarter of the current financial year (July-Sept 2019-20) decreased considerably by 24.7pc, whereas exports increased by 13.98pc compared with the corresponding period of last year.The import of food commodities into the country during the period under review came down from $1.45 billion to $1 billion, whereas the exports increased from $864 million to $984.7 million, according to latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).As per details, food commodities that recorded a decrease in their imports included milk, cream & milk food for infants (-41.8pc), tea (-31pc), palm oil (-25.38pc), sugar (-18pc) and pulses (-22.3pc).Meanwhile, the commodities that recorded an increase in their exports included basmati rice (+47.29pc), fruits (+10.2pc), vegetables (+21pc) and tobacco (+269.6pc) respectively.On the other hand, the commodities that witnessed a decline in their exports included wheat (-88pc), spices (-2.7pc), oilseeds, nuts and kernels (-13.5pc) and sugar (-22.9pc).On a month-on-month basis, food imports into the country reduced by 1.74pc in Sept 2019 as compared to Aug 2019, whereas it dropped by 21pc when compared with Sept 2018.Similarly, the food exports during Sept 2019 surged by 21pc to $275 million compared with Aug 2019 and 13pc to $294.9 million as against Sept 2018.