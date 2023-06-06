Food expiration dates don’t mean what you think

Find out what expiration date labels on food actually mean, and discover ways communities and governments can lessen food waste.
Countries around the world waste huge amounts of food every year: roughly a fifth of food items in the US are tossed because consumers aren’t sure how to interpret expiration labels. But most groceries are still perfectly safe to eat past their expiration dates. If the dates on our food don’t tell us that something’s gone bad, what do they tell us? Carolyn Beans shares how to prevent food waste.