Food expiration dates don’t mean what you think

dexter said:

Find out what expiration date labels on food actually mean, and discover ways communities and governments can lessen food waste.



Countries around the world waste huge amounts of food every year: roughly a fifth of food items in the US are tossed because consumers aren't sure how to interpret expiration labels. But most groceries are still perfectly safe to eat past their expiration dates. If the dates on our food don't tell us that something's gone bad, what do they tell us? Carolyn Beans shares how to prevent food waste.

So this is certainly a problem..especially in supermarkets. They pull past date stuff off the shelves all the time.Also in terms of fresh vegetables every Tuesday morning they just throw everything currently on the shelves away as the fresh shipments come in late Monday. So in the US the worst day to shop for food is Monday while the best is Tuesday afternoon.However in terms of consumers I think refrigeration has helped people stop throwing stuff away as now everybody just puts everything in the refrigerator that has a chance of spoiling...like bread, potatoes, onions, etc are put in the refrigerator. So things likely are not thrown away as quickly as in the past.