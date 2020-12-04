Food Beginning With Z

The whitefish is a favorite food in parts of Europe, where it is often boiled. It is sometimes prepared with mustard bark in Bavaria, Germany. Because it has strong flakes when cooked, zander is best when baked, grilled or fried.Zander is related to pike, perch and walleye and grows up to two feet. Originally from Eastern Europe, it was also introduced into the rivers of England in the late 19th century, where it is now considered an invasive species. Other parts of the world, from the United States to China, have also seen zander being introduced into their lakes and rivers.