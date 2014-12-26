What's new

Following the rise in tensions with Turkey: Greece is arming itself

Following the rise in tensions with Turkey: Greece is arming itself
You will purchase 18 Raphael fighter jets as well as guided missiles for the Air Force, naval helicopters and anti-tank weapons. There is also a plan to renovate existing frigates and purchase new ones in the coming years

Dan Arkin 15/09/2020 Contact author

1600252030023.png

Dassault Rafael fighter jet. Photo: From the company's website Dassault Aviation

Greece is arming itself following "Ankara provocations in the Aegean Sea". Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitzutaix announced at a rally in Athens that Greece would purchase 18 Raphael fighter jets and other military equipment. The acquisition is linked to increased tensions with Turkey, due to recent gas exploration and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

During the rally, the prime minister announced that the army would grow by 15,000 new recruits, "because Ankara continues to provoke in the Aegean and thus undermine peace in the Mediterranean, threaten Europe's eastern borders, and undermine the sensitive stability of the three continents' meeting."

According to a report on the Defense News website, fighter jets Raphael will replace Mirage 2000 aircraft in the Greek Air Force. The Greek media reports that the plan is to purchase six new Dassault Rafael aircraft and another 12 second-hand aircraft from the French Air Force. Greece will also purchase guided missiles for the Air Force, probably made by MBDA. Also on the Greek military procurement list: four naval helicopters made by Lockheed Martin / Sikorsky, anti-tank weapons and torpedoes for the Greek navy. There is also a plan to renovate four frigates of the war fleet, and within five to seven years to purchase four new frigates.

Greece will be the first European customer of Raphael fighter jets, with the exception of the French Air Force. These fighter jets have so far been sold to Egypt, Qatar and India.
https://www.israeldefense.co.il/he/node/45311 translted by google
 
