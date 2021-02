Following a decade of incidents and hundreds of deaths, how can ‘tainted and deluded’ Boeing regain the public’s trust? William E. Boeing founded the most famous name in aviation in 1916, but the company’s reputation has taken a battering. Now experts say it must return to its founding principle of engineering excellence and stop chasing profits.

William E. Boeing founded the most famous name in aviation in 1916, but the company’s reputation has taken a battering. Now experts say it must return to its founding principle of engineering excellence and stop chasing profits.Hundreds of terrified passengers saw their lives flash before them last week, as United Airlines Flight 238 shuddered violently while parts began to fly off its right engine. A fire erupted, with the flames captured on cameraphones, via the plane’s windows.Down on the ground, citizens of Broomfield, Colorado described aas debris showered them, with one man’s car smashed up by falling metal.On the same day in Dutch town Meerssen, engine debris from a cargo flight also came hurtling from the clouds.Both airplanes were manufactured by Boeing. While the company doesn’t make engines, the fact the incidents involved its aircraft has been a public relations nightmare.Currently, all Boeing 777 with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines are grounded in the US, UK and Japan.The incidents top off a disastrous decade for Boeing. Its 737 MAX was banned from flying worldwide after two horrifying crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 (189 fatalities) in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (157 fatalities) in March 2019. Both were judged to have been caused by a recurring failure in the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).A 737-500 crashed in Indonesia last month, killing 62 people. Last year, the New York Times reported how a 2009 crash landing of a 737 in Amsterdam – which killed nine people – saw the blame pushed onto the pilots unfairly.And this month, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) published an Airworthiness Directive requiring the inspection of approximately 222 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, around concerns over decompression panels.Boeing is a renowned and respected brand, so what’s going on? Why does it keep finding itself in the news for the wrong reasons?Speaking to RT.com, aviation author Thomas Gardner said,Boeing is certainly generous in its dividends and share buybacks. Over the last decade, it paid out a combined $68 billion on them. And last year, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was sacked but still left with a $62.2 million settlement.Some believe the decline of Boeing can be linked to one key date: July 20 2011. That’s when American Airlines decided it needed 460 new planes , the largest order in history at that time. Crucially though, 260 of them were from European manufacturer Airbus, whereas before AA had operated a fleet comprised exclusively of Boeing planes.The problem with the big order was two-fold. Not only did it help Boeing’s only competitor gain a foothold in America, it also meant Boeing had to pursue an aircraft it didn’t want. It was asked to supply 200 737s, 100 of which were re-engined. The need to re-engine the 737 was down to Airbus providing the A320neo (new engine option), a very efficient and modern plane which used fly-by-wire (a system that replaces conventional manual flight controls with an electronic interface).Reports indicate the then president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Jim Albaugh, and the then head of the 737 program, Mike Bair, didn’t want to compete with the 320 with the 737. They preferred toan industry term for designing a completely new aircraft. But the pressure to protect market share drove the company on.Gardner explained,That sent Boeing further down the wrong road resulting in the 737 MAX disaster. Even though it has begun flying again, reports early last year suggested further issues with it, although this has yet to be confirmed.Aviation expert, Professor Janet Bednarek of the University of Dayton in Ohio, reflected,Captain Les Riveria has 34 years’ experience flying and also runs the Captain Jetson airline industry website. He agrees Boeing has lost its way and said,This is unsurprising, as in any global corporation, issues can take decades to surface and it appears Boeing may have reached that point. Perhaps tellingly, several people approached to contribute to this piece – including pilots, aviation journalists and experts – were reluctant to comment.Bednarek explained,Not everyone is negative towards Boeing, but even its supporters are beginning to feel some discomfort. Dr. Chris Manno has been a pilot for 42 years, both in the air force and for commercial airlines, plus teaches at Texas Christian University.He said,Even though that optimism is widely endorsed, it doesn’t erase the trail of accidents and issues involving Boeing. Airbus is free from these complications and currently has a better reputation. Would it not make sense for Boeing to follow the European company’s practices?Gardner said,Ironically, the lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic may provide a natural break for Boeing to change tack.Virtually all the people who spoke on the record and to provide background for this piece agreed that the company should develop a brand new aircraft – something that can bring back the glory days and show it can compete in the modern era.