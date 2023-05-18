What's new

Follow the order: All PTI parliamentarians should march toward PPP.

PTI members or ticket holders and parliament members are ordered to join PPP. Your next PM is Bilawal Bhutto. PTI has to dissolve at any cost.
In the coming days lots of PTI members will be pushed toward PPP or forward block ... giving the reason for the 9th May incident.
The establishment is the sworn enemy of PTI. Good luck all.
Just proves he is made of something else..
One side of me love him for this one side is just sad he should have chosen to live with his sons and let this ungrateful country and nation die on his own hands and hands of the establishment. This country keeps proving that why it should have never existed in the first place.
 
PTI members should quit politics rather than join PPP or any other party, then wait till a change comes and bring back a strong powerful PTI. The establishment can destroy a party but not an ideological movement.
 

