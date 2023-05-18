Follow the order: All PTI parliamentarians should march toward PPP.

PTI members or ticket holders and parliament members are ordered to join PPP. Your next PM is Bilawal Bhutto. PTI has to dissolve at any cost.
In the coming days lots of PTI members will be pushed toward PPP or forward block ... giving the reason for the 9th May incident.
The establishment is the sworn enemy of PTI. Good luck all.
@Irfan Baloch
