Zakat is voluntarily action which actually not that high,



Tax is not un-Islamic, it is way to help the country, similar like the way we have to raise our swords/rifle when we face a war. See economy as some kind of war as well, as if your economy is in bad shape, your chance to win any war if some country attack you will be smaller



If God ask us to fight the invader that can cost us live, so why tax is forbidden and un- Islamic ??????