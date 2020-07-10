Fog Of War.

A true story.

He was a dashing Pakistani Army captain and she was an alluring Bengali Dhaka Medical College graduate training at CMH . It was February of 1970 tension was building in every corner of East Pakistan. The Captain and the doctor fell in love when they met at CMH ( Combined Military Hospital) Both their families disowned them . Marrying the enemy was not acceptable, emotions were raw and anger was overflowing . Nevertheless, the young couple married and made themselves a cozy home in a rented house. Many were leaving for Pakistan and many moved out of Dhaka. Her family refused to meet her husband and his family sent letters of disdain from Pakistan but the young couple were in a state of euphoria. Soon she was pregnant and he was ecstatic. It was the first week of December the Captain was in trenches with his commanding officer a Major. He told his commanding officer that his wife was in labor at the CMH if he dies during the heavy bombing please give her this message that the last ten months have been the happiest time of his life. Later that day the Major went for a field meeting only to come back and find the trenches have been bombarded and the Captain was dead. The Major remembered that the Captain’s wife had been in labor he rushed to the CMH. At the hospital a grim faced lady doctor informed the Major that the Captain’s wife died in childbirth five hours ago and they were waiting for the Captain to come and take his beautiful baby girl home. The Major had to make a split second decision if he told them the father is also dead the baby might be in danger of being in care of strangers . Instead he calmly told the nurse the baby’s father was slightly injured and would not be able to travel for a few days but please take good care of the baby girl and someone would come and take her home in couple of days. When the Major got home that night his wife was in a frenzy of packing a few things. She and their two sons were to leave in two days by a ship for Karachi. The Major told his wife what happened and there was no choice but to go to CMH and pretend to be an aunt of the new born baby girl and take her to Karachi. When the war is over they will search for her family and hand her over. The Major’s wife was bewildered but she did as her husband asked and left with the baby girl with her for Karachi. The rest is history in the next few days the Pakistani army surrendered and the Major became a prisoner of war. In the meantime the Major’s wife now in Karachi anxious and frightened for her husband was lovingly taking care of the baby girl and all her relatives were told this was her daughter. Eighteen months later after the release of prisoners of war the Major returned home to find a happy and healthy baby girl along with his two young sons playing like any other children in the front lawn. Over the next few years there was no communications between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Finally after six years of trying to find any relatives of his adopted daughter he gave up. By now his wife was so attached to the little girl that any mention of trying to find relatives made her panic and cry. Eighteen years went by the baby girl had graduated from Karachi Grammar and was in college. The Major now a Brigadier General wanted to tell his adoptive daughter about her father but his wife did not. Many arguments and emotional exchanges could not make him change his mind. He retrieved the one worn out black and white picture he had of the Captain. The picture was taken at the Dhaka cantonment officer’s club. He took it to the photo studio and was able to enlarge it and frame it. The next week he asked both his sons who were at university to come home for a few days. All three kids were worried that their father was ill. He asked his adopted daughter to sit next to him and held her hand. He wrapped his other arm tightly around his wife. Calmly he spoke of that day when a young Captain under his command told him about his Bengali wife, a doctor , who was in labor at the CMH and if he died to tell his wife how much he loved her. The Captain died that afternoon and so did his wife while giving birth to a beautiful baby girl. Tears run down his face as he turned to look at his adopted daughter and hand her the only picture of her father.

The baby girl is fifty years old now and her own daughter is about to be married in a few weeks. A large picture of her biological father hangs on the drawing room wall. Every time she looks at the picture she wonders who was her mother. A young doctor who defied her family and married her Pakistani father. The Major now eighty two years old looks out the window of his seventh floor apartment in Karachi and wonders if he did the right thing that afternoon by taking that orphan baby girl and bringing her up as his own.

For obvious reasons no names are mentioned.