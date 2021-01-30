FODDER PRODUCTION AND ITS IMPACT ON LIVESTOCK PRODUCTION IN PAKISTAN
October 12, 2020,
INTRODUCTION
The agricultural sector in Pakistan with its five subsectors; major crops, minor crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry has 18.9 percent of contribution in the GDP. While, the livestock is the major contributing sector with 11.11 percent of share in GDP, thus plays an important role in the economic growth of the country. However, the livestock population in 2018 was 196.5 million heads in Pakistan as compared to 191.5 million heads in 2017 (Economic Survey of Pakistan, 2016-17 and 2017-18).
As the livestock population is increasing, so are the feed requirements. But fodder cultivation in Pakistan is on the decline since time immemorial and seems like its importance is not being recognized.
PROBLEMS OF FODDER PRODUCTION IN PAKISTAN
Lack of good quality seed is another problem being faced today because private and government sectors are not as involved in the seed business of fodder crops as they are in case of wheat, cotton, etc. Along with these, the country only has one institute which solely works on fodder improvement namely Fodder Research Institute, Sargodha. This shows the level of concern of the government for the livestock sector.
This ultimately results in the loss of health and the production of animals.
According to FAO worldwide comparison, developed countries with 25 percent of livestock are producing 63 percent milk and 66 percent meat. While only 37 percent milk and 34 percent of meat is being produced by the developing countries (including Pakistan) with 75 percent livestock. As in Pakistan, the daily milk average of a local cow is 8-10 liters a day against 35-40 liters of an American cow.
All of these problems along with the lack of appreciation of the government for fodder research are the main limiting factors for livestock production in Pakistan. A consistent supply of adequate and nutritious fodder is essential to bridge this gap and to exploit the livestock sector for economic growth and rural uplift as eight million families are involved in livestock raising.
POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS TO OVERCOME FODDER SHORTAGE
For the consistent supply and to avoid scarcity periods, we need to focus on preserving fodder and forages on a long term basis by promoting and adopting new techniques like silage and haylage making which can ensure livestock is fed a balanced diet throughout the year.
Fodder production technologies should be made for every region of the country and implemented by the government authorities. Research activities for quality and anti-quality parameters should be given equal importance as yield.
We are in the dire need to focus on developing new, better and resilient fodder crop varieties. The powers-that-be has to take the initiative to open more institutes that would work on developing high yielding and multi-cut fodder varieties and make sure good quality seed is distributed nationwide.
The government should put efforts into extension work to educate the farmers about fodder cultivation and the importance and benefits of non-conventional fodder crops. The authorities should revisit the priority areas for the agriculture sector keeping in mind that the fodder crops have a direct impact on the economic gains from the livestock sector.
The policymakers emphasizing on enhancing the livestock production should not forget that targets can never be achieved until the feed of animals is taken solemnly.
Author: MOMNA MEHMOOD
University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
mmomna41@gmail.com
October 12, 2020,
INTRODUCTION
The agricultural sector in Pakistan with its five subsectors; major crops, minor crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry has 18.9 percent of contribution in the GDP. While, the livestock is the major contributing sector with 11.11 percent of share in GDP, thus plays an important role in the economic growth of the country. However, the livestock population in 2018 was 196.5 million heads in Pakistan as compared to 191.5 million heads in 2017 (Economic Survey of Pakistan, 2016-17 and 2017-18).
As the livestock population is increasing, so are the feed requirements. But fodder cultivation in Pakistan is on the decline since time immemorial and seems like its importance is not being recognized.
PROBLEMS OF FODDER PRODUCTION IN PAKISTAN
- Fodder Production
- Less Area under Cultivation
- Competition of Fodder Crops with Major Crops
- Lack of Quality and Quantity of Seed
Lack of good quality seed is another problem being faced today because private and government sectors are not as involved in the seed business of fodder crops as they are in case of wheat, cotton, etc. Along with these, the country only has one institute which solely works on fodder improvement namely Fodder Research Institute, Sargodha. This shows the level of concern of the government for the livestock sector.
- Fodder Scarcity Periods
This ultimately results in the loss of health and the production of animals.
According to FAO worldwide comparison, developed countries with 25 percent of livestock are producing 63 percent milk and 66 percent meat. While only 37 percent milk and 34 percent of meat is being produced by the developing countries (including Pakistan) with 75 percent livestock. As in Pakistan, the daily milk average of a local cow is 8-10 liters a day against 35-40 liters of an American cow.
All of these problems along with the lack of appreciation of the government for fodder research are the main limiting factors for livestock production in Pakistan. A consistent supply of adequate and nutritious fodder is essential to bridge this gap and to exploit the livestock sector for economic growth and rural uplift as eight million families are involved in livestock raising.
POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS TO OVERCOME FODDER SHORTAGE
- Production and Availability of Seed of Fodder Crops
- Fodder Conservation
For the consistent supply and to avoid scarcity periods, we need to focus on preserving fodder and forages on a long term basis by promoting and adopting new techniques like silage and haylage making which can ensure livestock is fed a balanced diet throughout the year.
- Adoption of Inter-Cropping System
- grain crops such as Wheat or rice or
- non-food crops like cotton or sugarcane
- Research Activities
Fodder production technologies should be made for every region of the country and implemented by the government authorities. Research activities for quality and anti-quality parameters should be given equal importance as yield.
We are in the dire need to focus on developing new, better and resilient fodder crop varieties. The powers-that-be has to take the initiative to open more institutes that would work on developing high yielding and multi-cut fodder varieties and make sure good quality seed is distributed nationwide.
- Promoting the Adoption of Non-Conventional Fodder Crops
The government should put efforts into extension work to educate the farmers about fodder cultivation and the importance and benefits of non-conventional fodder crops. The authorities should revisit the priority areas for the agriculture sector keeping in mind that the fodder crops have a direct impact on the economic gains from the livestock sector.
- Policymaking
The policymakers emphasizing on enhancing the livestock production should not forget that targets can never be achieved until the feed of animals is taken solemnly.
Author: MOMNA MEHMOOD
University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
mmomna41@gmail.com
FODDER PRODUCTION AND ITS IMPACT ON LIVESTOCK PRODUCTION IN PAKISTAN » Pakissan.com
INTRODUCTION The agricultural sector in Pakistan with its five subsectors; major crops, minor crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry has 18.9 …
www.pakissan.com