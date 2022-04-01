Focus on training new generation, set up girls’ schools, AIMPLB tells Muslims

Vapnope said: Like i already said that no one other than women themselves should be allowed to force a specific dress code on them.



Burqah is islamic or not is not the debate here, she should not be harassed for wearing anything she likes that includes bikini or a burqah. Do you think it is appropririate to go and tell women that hey burqah is not islamic so you should throw it away because Hindutvadis harassed you because of it?



Just like social norm in Islamic countries, in West women are also subtly shamed if they don't show their skins. Women have been ridiculed because they chose not to wear "Traditional" dresses and interestingly no one talks about it. Click to expand...

"Burqah is Islamic or not is not the debate here". Vapnope bhai, that is the exact debate here, that is what is not being debated by her. She has been brainwashed to find a religious obligation where there is none. She is in the wrong and is imposing a wrong order. She is the subdued version of Asiya Andrabi who in turn is the female version of the Taliban. How can these people be allowed their choice and destroy society ? OK, India is not quite a non-destroyed society anyway, LOL. During my school and two college years no girl wore the burqa so from where did this college girl suddenly find the explanation to wear it ?The Hindutvadis are coming in for their own agenda but what about the rest of the Muslims ?