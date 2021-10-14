What's new

FO slams Indian home minister's 'delusional' statement threatening Pakistan with surgical strikes

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
15,661
6
24,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
FO slams Indian home minister's 'delusional' statement threatening Pakistan with surgical strikes
Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Published October 14, 2021 - Updated about 5 hours ago

This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters

This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters
The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday slammed Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's "irresponsible and provocative" statement in which he threatened Pakistan with surgical strikes.
"This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine’s propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political expediency, based on enmity towards Pakistan," FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement.
Earlier today, Indian media reported Shah as saying that India will carry out surgical strikes against Pakistan "if it transgresses", adding that the time for talks was over and it was now time to "reciprocate".
According to the Hindustan Times, the minister said that there used to be talks when India's border came under attack, but now Delhi gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks.
Shah made the comments while referring to the alleged surgical strike India had carried out in 2016, a claim that was rubbished by Pakistan.
"The surgical strike under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, but now is the time to reciprocate," the report quoted Shah as saying.

According to India Today, Shah — who was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of a university in Goa's Dharbandora — also added: "The surgical strikes proved that we don't tolerate attacks. More will come if you transgress."
Responding to the claims made by the Indian minister, the FO spokesperson said that such statements serve as smokescreens to divert global attention from India's state terrorism, and systematic human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and against minorities in India.
"Pakistan has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to India’s sinister designs of staging 'false flag' operations to implicate Pakistan and Kashmiris.
"While Pakistan is a peace-loving country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs," the FO spokesperson added.
Pakistan’s swift response to India’s Balakot misadventure in 2019 — including the downing of Indian combat aircraft and the capture of an Indian Air Force pilot — fully demonstrated the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces to deter Indian aggression, he concluded.
In 2016, at least two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed as Indian troops fired across the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian officials had claimed that surgical strikes were conducted by the Indian army on "terror launch pads along the LoC". However, the Pakistan Army had rubbished the claims and called it a "fabrication of the truth".
Similarly, on Feb 26, 2019, India had tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan but had failed and two of its planes had been shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.
www.dawn.com

FO slams Indian home minister's 'delusional' statement threatening Pakistan with surgical strikes

"While Pakistan is a peace-loving country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs," FO says.
www.dawn.com
 
K

Kraetoz

FULL MEMBER
Jun 10, 2020
150
0
325
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We are not led by Surrendera Modi or Nawaj Sharif. If India commits itself to any misadventure our response will always be 3x.

Its funny how these Indians give statements against 7 times smaller Nation while on the other hand Modi jee is struggling to name China.
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,542
0
4,387
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Their previous "surgical strikes" have only ended in either humiliation or defeat for them but ok.

Putting that aside Indians should be embarassed that their home minister is so rattled and pushing for war with a country not even a quarter the size of thier own.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,868
2
4,495
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Kraetoz said:
We are not led by Surrendera Modi or Nawaj Sharif. If India commits itself to any misadventure our response will always be 3x.

Its funny how these Indians give statements against 7 times smaller Nation while on the other hand Modi jee is struggling to name China.
Click to expand...
Nothing to do with who is in Charge,
Military will always have to respond just for the sake of its image,
Imagine saying to Pakistani public that they cant respond to India because PM won't let them.

Indian state have spread too much hate using media as its proxy, even little thing gets 100x times the news coverage which not only builds narrative for indian average citizens but shows how much hatred they have against Pakistan to Pakistanis.
 
Pak_Sher

Pak_Sher

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2010
2,700
-1
1,856
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Norwegian said:
FO slams Indian home minister's 'delusional' statement threatening Pakistan with surgical strikes
Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Published October 14, 2021 - Updated about 5 hours ago

This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters

This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters
The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday slammed Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's "irresponsible and provocative" statement in which he threatened Pakistan with surgical strikes.
"This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine’s propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political expediency, based on enmity towards Pakistan," FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement.
Earlier today, Indian media reported Shah as saying that India will carry out surgical strikes against Pakistan "if it transgresses", adding that the time for talks was over and it was now time to "reciprocate".
According to the Hindustan Times, the minister said that there used to be talks when India's border came under attack, but now Delhi gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks.
Shah made the comments while referring to the alleged surgical strike India had carried out in 2016, a claim that was rubbished by Pakistan.
"The surgical strike under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, but now is the time to reciprocate," the report quoted Shah as saying.

According to India Today, Shah — who was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of a university in Goa's Dharbandora — also added: "The surgical strikes proved that we don't tolerate attacks. More will come if you transgress."
Responding to the claims made by the Indian minister, the FO spokesperson said that such statements serve as smokescreens to divert global attention from India's state terrorism, and systematic human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and against minorities in India.
"Pakistan has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to India’s sinister designs of staging 'false flag' operations to implicate Pakistan and Kashmiris.
"While Pakistan is a peace-loving country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs," the FO spokesperson added.
Pakistan’s swift response to India’s Balakot misadventure in 2019 — including the downing of Indian combat aircraft and the capture of an Indian Air Force pilot — fully demonstrated the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces to deter Indian aggression, he concluded.
In 2016, at least two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed as Indian troops fired across the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian officials had claimed that surgical strikes were conducted by the Indian army on "terror launch pads along the LoC". However, the Pakistan Army had rubbished the claims and called it a "fabrication of the truth".
Similarly, on Feb 26, 2019, India had tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan but had failed and two of its planes had been shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.
www.dawn.com

FO slams Indian home minister's 'delusional' statement threatening Pakistan with surgical strikes

"While Pakistan is a peace-loving country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs," FO says.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
This guy does fart from his mouth & a55😂
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom