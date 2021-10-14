FO slams Indian home minister's 'delusional' statement threatening Pakistan with surgical strikes

Kraetoz said: We are not led by Surrendera Modi or Nawaj Sharif. If India commits itself to any misadventure our response will always be 3x.



Its funny how these Indians give statements against 7 times smaller Nation while on the other hand Modi jee is struggling to name China. Click to expand...

Nothing to do with who is in Charge,Military will always have to respond just for the sake of its image,Imagine saying to Pakistani public that they cant respond to India because PM won't let them.Indian state have spread too much hate using media as its proxy, even little thing gets 100x times the news coverage which not only builds narrative for indian average citizens but shows how much hatred they have against Pakistan to Pakistanis.