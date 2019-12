Islamabad: The Foreign Office has made it clear that there has been no change in the visa policy for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued today, stated that media reports, which appeared in a section of media, about changes in Pakistani visa for residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir, are completely baseless and incorrect.It said Pakistan High Commission continues to issue visas to residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir in accordance with the visa policy of the government and related bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.SOURCE: http://gnnhd.tv/index.php/Pakistan/12622-1576954800