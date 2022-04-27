What's new

FO rejects India’s advisory on higher education in Pakistan

C

cricketrulez

FULL MEMBER
Feb 13, 2010
265
-2
120
Why exactly is Pak worried about what Indian UGC thinks of Pak universities?


FO rejects India's advisory on higher education in Pakistan - Daily Times

Pakistan deplores the “public notice” jointly issued by the University Grants Commission of India (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), advising Indian students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said on Monday. The UGC and AICTE had warned...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk

Pakistan deplores the “public notice” jointly issued by the University Grants Commission of India (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), advising Indian students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said on Monday.


The UGC and AICTE had warned native and overseas Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in Pakistan that they will be denied employment as they do not recognise the “degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval”, Indian media reported.


The FO issued a statement to rebuke the move on Pakistan’s behalf. “The tone of the ‘public notice’ is not only threatening towards the students but it also reeks of tyrannical authoritarianism. It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, the Government of India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice,” the statement read. It stated that the contents of the advisory have further exposed the BJP-RSS combine’s deep-seated “ideological animus and chronic hostility” towards Pakistan.



It is deplorable that as part of its mission “Hindu Rashtra,” the Indian government has resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country, the FO statement read. A clarification has also been sought from the Indian government on the “public notice.” The FO said Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India.
 
W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
445
0
652
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
cricketrulez said:
Why exactly is Pak worried about what Indian UGC thinks of Pak universities?


FO rejects India's advisory on higher education in Pakistan - Daily Times

Pakistan deplores the “public notice” jointly issued by the University Grants Commission of India (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), advising Indian students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said on Monday. The UGC and AICTE had warned...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk

Pakistan deplores the “public notice” jointly issued by the University Grants Commission of India (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), advising Indian students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said on Monday.


The UGC and AICTE had warned native and overseas Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in Pakistan that they will be denied employment as they do not recognise the “degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval”, Indian media reported.


The FO issued a statement to rebuke the move on Pakistan’s behalf. “The tone of the ‘public notice’ is not only threatening towards the students but it also reeks of tyrannical authoritarianism. It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, the Government of India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice,” the statement read. It stated that the contents of the advisory have further exposed the BJP-RSS combine’s deep-seated “ideological animus and chronic hostility” towards Pakistan.



It is deplorable that as part of its mission “Hindu Rashtra,” the Indian government has resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country, the FO statement read. A clarification has also been sought from the Indian government on the “public notice.” The FO said Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India.
Click to expand...
Na cricketers ko khelne bhejen ge, na students ko parhne bhejen ge. 😄😁

#phulsapport
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,329
0
1,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I know many Indian American Muslims 2nd generation who've gone to Pakistan for Medical school.

This advisory is harmful to the reputation of Pakistani schools globally.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Maarkhoor
Pakistani universities make headlines in UK's Times Higher Education ranking.
Replies
5
Views
642
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
AZADPAKISTAN2009
President for promoting higher education to put country on fast track of socio-economic development
Replies
0
Views
199
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Bleek
Smart classrooms with advanced Chinese technology to invigorate Pakistan's education system
Replies
1
Views
198
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
K
  • Article
Explained | India’s educational and trade links in Ukraine
Replies
2
Views
261
AsianLion
AsianLion
H
Pakistan urges international community to hold India accountable for targeted attacks on Muslims
Replies
1
Views
349
pallab hazarika
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom