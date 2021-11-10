What's new

FNSS Shadow Rider - Heavy Class Autonomous Ground Vehicles

1628598466_Ika.jpg


The Shadow Rider FoV, is a system solution that will alleviate the role of the soldier on the battlefield and become a force multiplier for the user in full spectrum missions with its artificial intelligence supported autonomy kit, decision support systems, sensor suit, positional and situational awareness systems.

The Shadow Rider FoV is equipped with the autonomy kit developed by FNSS. The autonomy kit, which has autonomous driving modes such as patrol, track and return to military base, has various layers of protection for a safe ride. FNSS autonomy kit is designed in open architecture to enable rapid adaptation of technological developments.

In the armed variant of the Shadow Rider designed for fire support missions, the “man” is always in the loop in the decision-making process, and the fire decision is not made by the system. The Shadow Rider, which can be commanded remotely and has autonomous mobility, is an unmanned ground vehicle family that can meet all kinds of missions such as reconnaissance and surveillance, logistic support, tactical deception, fortification reconnaissance, communication relay, military evacuation and especially fire support, with its design that allows the integration of useful payloads suitable for the task.

With the Shadow Rider FoV, remote control and autonomous capabilities have been presented on a reliable M113 platform. The Shadow Rider provides optional manned use and has a payload capacity of 4500 kg.

Shadow Rider Key Features

  • Autonomous control and architecture in military standards
  • Effective wireless connection
  • Modular design suitable for multitasking
  • Open architecture with growth potential
  • 360°detection system
  • High firepower

Versatile Platform

  • Command Vehicle
  • Fire Support Vehicle
  • Tactical Decoy Vehicle
  • Engineering Reconnaissance Vehicle
  • Logistics Support Vehicle
1632408921_ika-7.jpg



Combat Weight13.500 kg
Engine Diesel
Length < 5.5 m
Width < 3.0 m
Height (Hull)< 2.0 m
Air TransportationA400M, C130
TransmissionFully Automatic, 4 Forward, 1 Reverse
Electrical SystemMIL STD 1275, MIL STD 461

Max. Road Speed>50 km/h
Range>450 km
Gradient%60
Side Slope%30
Obstacle Climbing60 cm
Trench Crossing160 cm



A brief vlog about the MSB's ongoing studies and roadmap on unmanned ground vehicles & autonomy, machine-to-machine communication, and system of systems. Don't forget to turn on subtitles.
 
