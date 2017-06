FN America took some photos and posted them up.We had a big group photo taken of all our SCARS. The SCAR closest to the photographer is a first edition #186 SCAR17SThe Otto Arms MK20 is a custom extrusion by Aaron Ottosen.He will be making 80% receivers for people who want to make their own MK20 style rifles.Along with Otto Arms, PMM (Parker Mountain Machine) was there along with his collection of full auto converted guns and post samples.The group shoot ended with some shooting of binary explosive from USA Chemical Supply.