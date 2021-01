This Week on the Vickers Tactical Channel we have an awesome long-range rifle for you, the FN Scar 20S in 6.5 Creedmoor. After SOCOM expressed interest in weapons chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor, FN developed the MK 20 SSR. The FN SCAR 20S is the civilian variant of the rifle, with a few interesting changes. Go check out the video and remember to subscribe below.