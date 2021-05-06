FN Herstal to launch a new weapon on May 6 2021 Teaser Video

Innovation is part of FN Herstal’s DNA. Since its inception in 1889, FN Herstal has continuously brought innovative, small caliber-oriented solutions to Defense and Security professionals, with most of them becoming world references. The company is about to launch a new weapon of a so-far-undisclosed type on May 6, 2021.FN Herstal’s innovative spirit is just as true today as it ever was in the past. The Company has released on April 22, 2021, a product teaser to preannounce an upcoming brand new, revolutionary shoulder-fired weapon. To overcome the constraints of the current pandemic, FN Herstal invites all Defense and Security professionals to join its digital product launch event on May 6, 2021.FN Herstal is the Defense and Security branch of the Herstal Group. FN Herstal is based near Liège in Belgium, with three fully owned subsidiaries: FN America (USA), FNH UK (UK) and Noptel (Finland). The Herstal Group has almost 3,000 employees worldwide. Its mission is to design, develop and manufacture a full range of innovative solutions at the leading edge of technology, centered on small arms and their ammunition, that meet specific market requirements today and in the future.The FN Herstal product range includes small arms, Less Lethal systems, and integrated weapon systems for air, sea and land applications, remote weapon stations, small caliber ammunition, and solutions that harness modern technology to enhance the capabilities of the dismounted combatant. FN Herstal is currently the largest exporter of military small arms in Europe.Firearms designed and/or manufactured by FN include some historical world references: the Browning Hi-Power and Five-seven pistols, the FAL (Fusil Automatique Léger, Light Austomatic Rifle), the FNC (FN Carbine), the F2000 and SCAR rifles, the P90 submachine gun, the M2 Browning heavy machine gun, the MAG (Mitrailleuse à Gaz, gas-operated machine gun) and the Minimi (Mini-Mitrailleuse) light machine gun. All have been commercially very successful. FN Herstal's firearms are used by the militaries of over 100 countries: the customers are Armed Forces, Security Forces and Special Forces worldwide.