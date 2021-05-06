FN Herstal launches its new FN EVOLYS ultralight machine gun 5.56 or 7.62mm caliber

FN Herstal’s New Ultralight Machine Gun: EVOLYS

Belgium-based designer and manufacturer of small caliber weapons, associated weapon systems and ammunition FN Herstal announces on May 6, 2021, the entry of a brand-new machine gun with unique features, the FN EVOLYS™. With this new addition to FN Herstal’s product portfolio, the Company definitely intends to write a new chapter in the history of machine guns.Earlier today, FN Herstal has unveiled to the Defense and Security markets a completely new machine gun – the FN EVOLYS™ – during a global digital product launch event. It is with great satisfaction and pride that the Company succeeded in combining its universally recognized expertise in the field of machine gun design, development and manufacture; its innovative spirit and current unmet market requirements to bring life to a new machine gun. The FN EVOLYS™ features an incredibly innovative and open architecture together with unique characteristics.The FN EVOLYS™ is a radically different, ultralight weapon that combines the firing capabilities of a belt-fed machine gun with ergonomics and balance similar to an assault rifle. This is exactly what is needed and expected by users for current and future operations.The FN EVOLYS™ has been developed in two calibers, 5.56x45mm NATO and 7.62x51mm NATO.The FN EVOLYS™, with a weight between 5.5 and 6.2 kilos depending on the caliber, is much lighter than current reference machine guns. This reduced weight enables the user to move across difficult terrain quickly and to engage with a high volume of fire when needed with no difficulty.Its reduced weight and excellent balance also mean that the weapon can be fired from any position. Transitioning from one firing position to another is made easy by the design of the sling attachment interface.The FN EVOLYS™ ultralight machine gun fires like a machine gun, and handles like an assault rifle.The ambidextrous fire selector has a semi-auto position to engage point targets as with a rifle while the full auto position allows suppressive fire as with a machine gun.The buttstock is adjustable in length and height. Whatever his size, or the equipment he is wearing, the user can always find a comfortable shooting position.The latest-generation materials and technologies used on the FN EVOLYS™, combined with FN Herstal’s long-standing expertise and innovative spirit, ensure that the reduction of weight has not compromised the vital factors of reliability, user safety and long life of parts.The hydraulic buffer gives a steady rate of fire and reduces recoil.The FN EVOLYS™ was designed from the start to fire intensively with a sound suppressor and therefore showed no reduction in performance when fitted with a suppressor, no excessive fouling, and no debris projected towards the user, even for left-handers.Another big innovation in the FN EVOLYS™ is the patented lateral feed mechanism, which has allowed the design to include several major improvements requested by users:Q The one-piece long top rail enables mounting a combination of various in-line optical sights such as day and night sights together, or magnifiers for instance, without removing the iron sights.Q Easy, instinctive and fast access to all controls by left or right-handed shooters for improved handling in the fieldQ All actions can be done with just one hand, including engaging the belt.Q Cartridges are automatically repositioned when the feed cover is closed if the belt is not correctly placed on the feed tray. This avoids a failure to feed the first round, which is a great reassurance for the user.Q The last link is automatically ejected, clearing the way for a faster and more reliable to reload.For a few weeks, the Belgian companyhave been promoting an event called: ““. As you know, the company already provides an extensive range of firearms for use in the ground role, or mounted on vehicles, ships and aircraft from 5.56mm cal to .50 cal machine guns.From the images and the teaser video it was evident that we were dealing with a new type of machine gun, and as the pre-recorded (Corona safe) press conference started this was confirmed.After a long presentation and interviews with various people in the design process, the viewers were finally able to see the first real pictures of FN Herstal’s new, anThe operation principle is gas operated, firing from an open bolt and using a short stroke piston. The FN EVOLYS was presented as an ultralight machine gun that fires like a machine gun but handles like an assault rifle.To highlight the weight reduction the EVOLYS was shown with a carbon fiber bipod.The EVOLYS looks like an FN SCAR on steroids.All actions can be done with just one hand, including engaging the belt.The use of various Polymers and Additive Manufacturing (3D printing) was said to be a huge part of the weight reduction. One of the interviews was made in front of a 3D printing machine, which looked like it was from HP.The selector.After about 15 minutes into the press conference, we get to see the very first pictures of the new firearm.There was also plenty of “live” shooting in the presentation. Yes, they shot all of that belt and the recoil looked very mild due to the weapons hydraulic buffer. Impressive to say the least.They also demonstrated shooting on the move and in various positions, from standing, kneeling to prone.FN means that the reduced weight enables the user to move across difficult terrain quickly and to engage with a high volume of fire when needed. Anyone who ever ran with a machine gun nods and understands.This was to demonstrate that all the gasses are pushed away from the shooter. The EVOLYS is designed to work suppressed as well.The FN EVOLYS will be made in two main versions. One in 5.56x45mm NATO with a weight of 5.5 kilograms. The other is the 7.62x51mm NATO with a weight of 6 kilograms. This is certainly quite a large weight reduction from the FN Minimi which weighs more than 7 kg.