FN Herstal brings next gen solution to snipers and precision shooters with newly-qualified FN Elity

Belgium-based FN Herstal, one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of small caliber weapons and associated innovative solutions for the Defense and Security markets, unveils the newly-developed version of its high performance weapon mounted ballistic calculator for snipers, precision shooters and spotters.The operational feedback collected from around the world last year has led to improvements in terms of ergonomics and usability. This version appears today under a brand new name: FN Elity. The FN Elity Weapon Mounted Ballistic Calculator can fit onto any squad or sniper team weapon of any calibre and spotting scopes.The FN Elity is an all-in-one system that comes standard with the following:* a laser range finder that can measure a human-size target at distances of up to 1,750m* visible and infrared laser pointers* an infrared illuminator with variable light intensity and adjustable beam cone* a ballistic solver, developed by ApexO (AFS), that provides real time shooting corrections and goes beyond classic G1,G7 drag coefficients to calculate the bullet trajectory* embedded sensors (e.g. temperature, pressure, humidity, elevation angle) that provide the data needed to fine-tune the shooting corrections according to the environment* an Android app, based on the well-known AFS software from ApexO and using Bluetooth to configure every parameter of the ballistic solver for an improved user experience* the latest generation OLED screen displaying relevant information visible in the most difficult weather and light conditionsThanks to its ballistic solver and multiple user features, the FN Elity is the best asset available to increase first round hit probability at long range. It provides additional state-of-the-art designation capabilities, while being one of the most compact systems available on the market, delivering to warfighters and security forces an unchallenged tactical edge.Discover more about the FN Elity by visiting FN Herstal’s virtual booth available from February 21 through to February 25.