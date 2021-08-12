FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty Pistol
Posted 21 hours ago in Daily News, MIL/LE, Pistols, Semi-Auto by Pete with 29 Comments
Tags: fn, FN 509, FN 509 MRD-LE, LAPD, law enforcement
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty Pistol
After a series of tests that included a 20,000 round endurance qualification, the FN 509 MRD-LE has been selected as the new LAPD Duty Pistol. All of the new pistols will feature FN’s MRD optics mounting system which will bring red dot capabilities to one of the largest police departments in the United States. Although the press release does not include information on a contract amount or the number of pistols to be provided, the award covers a five year period and provides guns to the entire 10,000 person department.
Additional details can be found below.
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty Pistol
FN 509 @ TFB
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty Pistol
LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT “LAPD” SELECTS FN 509 MRD-LE AS NEW DUTY PISTOL
Pete
Editor In Chief- TFB
LE – Silencers – Science
Pete@thefirearmblog.com
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty PistolThe Firearm Blog
Posted 21 hours ago in Daily News, MIL/LE, Pistols, Semi-Auto by Pete with 29 Comments
Tags: fn, FN 509, FN 509 MRD-LE, LAPD, law enforcement
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty Pistol
After a series of tests that included a 20,000 round endurance qualification, the FN 509 MRD-LE has been selected as the new LAPD Duty Pistol. All of the new pistols will feature FN’s MRD optics mounting system which will bring red dot capabilities to one of the largest police departments in the United States. Although the press release does not include information on a contract amount or the number of pistols to be provided, the award covers a five year period and provides guns to the entire 10,000 person department.
Additional details can be found below.
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty Pistol
FN 509 @ TFB
- FN America Introduces New FN 509 Midsize MRD in FDE
- NEW: FN Introduces FN 509 Compact MRD Optics-Ready Pistol
- NEW 509s: FN Expands Their 509 Pistol Line
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty Pistol
LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT “LAPD” SELECTS FN 509 MRD-LE AS NEW DUTY PISTOL
FN AWARDED 5-YEAR AGENCY CONTRACT FOR FN 509 MRD-LE
(McLean, VA – August 10, 2021) Following a highly competitive and rigorous qualification, FN America, LLC is pleased to announce that the FN 509 MRD-LE has been chosen by the Los Angeles Police Department as their new duty pistol. The FN 509 is a capable and versatile handgun platform that delivers rapid, precision fire in any environment. Officers training on marksmanship, tactical maneuvers and precision target engagements now have a more accurate and reliable sidearm, proven by the LAPD to perform with a wide variety of duty-rated handgun optics and ammunition.
“The Los Angeles Police Department is one of the largest and most elite law enforcement agencies in the country, with roughly 10,000 uniformed officers, and we are proud that they have chosen the FN 509 MRD-LE as their next duty pistol,” said Mark Cherpes, President and CEO of FN America, LLC. “The FN 509 MRD-LE is the only choice for agencies seeking an extremely capable and versatile duty pistol platform with proven reliability, accuracy and optic interoperability. Serving the men and women of an outstanding law enforcement agency like the LAPD brings great pride to everyone at FN, we look forward to supporting their police force with a remarkable handgun platform their officers will rely on every day.”
During the LAPD handgun trials, FN competed against several contenders in a 20,000-round-count endurance qualification, which it surpassed with zero malfunctions. “Exceeding all of the requirements LAPD sought in their new duty pistol was a high-performance standard to meet,” said Chris Cole, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at FN America, LLC. “With over a million rounds fired in development, the FN 509’s reputation for durability is proven here again giving LAPD officers a superior handgun they can depend on in the most demanding policing environments.”
Superior accuracy of the FN 509 MRD-LE starts with the patented FN Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System™. Adapted from the original development for the U.S. Army’s handgun trials, it gives officers more precision and sighting versatility than all other handguns.
“LAPD needed the ability to quickly and securely mount a variety of duty-rated micro red dots to their service pistols to improve the accuracy potential of their handguns and their officers,” said Charles “Bucky” Mills, Sr. Director of Law Enforcement Sales for FN America, LLC. “FN pioneered the MRD mounting technology the LAPD required, enabling precision shot placement and immediate target engagement no matter the environment.”
Accuracy is further enhanced by the high-performance trigger assembly and cold-hammer forged barrel. The combination of accuracy, speed, longevity and versatility gives the FN 509 MRD-LE the edge that today’s officers need.
FN’s New FN 509 MRD-LE
The FN 509 MRD-LE delivers more precision and versatility than any other duty-rated handgun. Building on the proven FN 509 lineup, the exclusive upgrades for law enforcement place every advantage in an officer’s hands. The FN 509 MRD-LE is the only choice for agencies who require complete reliability.
Pinpoint accuracy is made possible for all officers with a precision, hammer-forged barrel with recessed target crown, high-performance, conical striker and flat-faced, duty-rated trigger. With a positive wall at 90° before a clean break, officers maintain their sights on target through the full trigger pull. The FN Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System™ with co-witness tritium 3-dot iron sights, delivers rapid sight acquisition and consistent shot placement, vital when every shot must be accounted for.
Here are the specs for the FN 509 MRD-LE:To inquire about the FN 509 MRD-LE, LAPD’s newest duty-issue sidearm, for agency or individual office purchase, please contact the FN Law Enforcement Sales team at LE@fnamerica.com. More information about the FN 509 MRD-LE or FN’s other law enforcement products can be found at www.fnamerica.com.
- PRODUCT NUMBER: 66-101099
- DESIGNATION: FN 509 MRD-LE NMS BLK/BLK NS 3X17
- UPC: 845737009151
- CALIBER: 9mm
- OPERATION: Double-action
- MAG CAPACITY: 17 Rd.
- WEIGHT: 27 oz.
- BARREL LENGTH: 4.0″
- OVERALL LENGTH: 7.4″
- TWIST RATE: 1:10″ RH
- HEIGHT: 5.56″
- WIDTH: 1.35″
- TRIGGER PULL: 4.5 lb. -6.7 lb.
- SIGHT RADIUS: 5.79″
Editor In Chief- TFB
LE – Silencers – Science
Pete@thefirearmblog.com
FN 509 MRD-LE Selected As The New LAPD Duty PistolThe Firearm Blog