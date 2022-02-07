What's new

FM to leave for UAE on Wednesday to attend series of events

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 8, 2022 12:58 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 8, 2022 01:00 AM
1644275606814.png

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a four-day visit on Wednesday night to attend a series of programmes apart from a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart.
The foreign minister will visit Bangladesh Pavilion on February 12 and UAE Pavilion on February 10 at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The Expo 2020 is currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
The bilateral meeting with the UAE foreign minister will be held on Saturday, said an official referring to Dr Momen's tentative programme schedule.

He will also attend the UK National Day reception to be held at the UK Pavilion in the Expo 2020 on Thursday. The foreign minister will attend the Commonwealth reception at the UK Pavilion on the same day.
Dr Momen will deliver a speech on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision for "World Peace and Security: Its Enduring Relevance Today" at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning.
He will have a meeting with Francesco La Camera, director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the foreign minister will attend a seminar titled "Explore Mujib's Bangladesh: A Hidden Gem of Tourism in South Asia" to be held at the Bangladesh Pavilion which is showcasing the cultural history and socio-economic development.
Dr Momen is scheduled to return home on Sunday night wrapping up his four-day visit.

i mean honest hard work is better than begging. That's just our values, no offence to those who prefer the latter
 
Bangladesh, UAE FMs discuss PM's next month visit


Jago News Desk
Jago News Desk Published: 14 February 2022, 02:25 PM


Bangladesh, UAE FMs discuss PM's next month visit

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the expected visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the oil rich Arab nation, reports BSS.
The two foreign ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between Dhaka and Abu Dhabi ahead of the Bangladesh premier's visit at a meeting held in Dubai on Sunday, a foreign ministry press release said here this morning.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit UAE in March at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.
During the meeting, both the foreign ministers recalled the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the need for working together in all areas of cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two peoples.
They highlighted mutual commitment to deeper political engagement, cooperation in trade, commerce, investment and economic areas, enhanced air and maritime connectivity especially establishing direct shipping links between the two countries' sea ports and introducing direct cargo flights to maintain seamless and uninterrupted supply chains.
Both the ministers also agreed to explore new contours of collaboration in the field of agriculture and food security, culture, cooperation in the field of science, innovation and technology with focus on ICT, IoT and digitalization to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership.
Dr. Momen briefed the UAE foreign minister of the situation arising out of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals currently sheltered in Bangladesh and sought continued cooperation and support of the UAE for an early resolution of the crisis.
The Bangladesh foreign minister congratulated the UAE leadership and people on their 50th anniversary of their nationhood while appreciating the spectacular achievements during last five decades.
In this regard, the two foreign ministers agreed to organize some special events to mark the twin golden jubilee of nationhood of Bangladesh and UAE.
Dr. Momen led a 7-member delegation to the UAE on a bilateral visit on February 10-13.
During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Momen also met Director General, IRENA and attended several programs as chief guests including Bangladesh Business Council meeting in Dubai and seminar organized at Dubai EXPO 2020 by Bangladesh Tourism Board, seminar at Emirates Centre for strategic Studies and Research, in Abu Dhabi.
He also inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at Bangladesh Consulate, Dubai and visited a Skill Development Centre for Bangladeshi workers in Dubai.

