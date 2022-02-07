FM to leave for UAE on Wednesday to attend series of events ​

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a four-day visit on Wednesday night to attend a series of programmes apart from a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart.

UNB, DhakaTue Feb 8, 2022 12:58 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 8, 2022 01:00 AMThe foreign minister will visit Bangladesh Pavilion on February 12 and UAE Pavilion on February 10 at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.The Expo 2020 is currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.The bilateral meeting with the UAE foreign minister will be held on Saturday, said an official referring to Dr Momen's tentative programme schedule.He will also attend the UK National Day reception to be held at the UK Pavilion in the Expo 2020 on Thursday. The foreign minister will attend the Commonwealth reception at the UK Pavilion on the same day.Dr Momen will deliver a speech on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision for "World Peace and Security: Its Enduring Relevance Today" at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning.He will have a meeting with Francesco La Camera, director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.On Saturday morning, the foreign minister will attend a seminar titled "Explore Mujib's Bangladesh: A Hidden Gem of Tourism in South Asia" to be held at the Bangladesh Pavilion which is showcasing the cultural history and socio-economic development.Dr Momen is scheduled to return home on Sunday night wrapping up his four-day visit.