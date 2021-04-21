FM stresses importance of ‘proactively engaging in digital diplomacy’

ISLAMABAD:
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday highlighted the importance of expanding the modern diplomat’s toolkit by learning and adopting modern developments and proactively engaging in digital diplomacy.
He was virtually addressing a session of virtual capacity building training workshop on usage of social media for government which was arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Digital Media Wing, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Facebook.
He also appreciated the missions’ for robustly engaging in digital diplomacy in line with vision FO manifested through standardisation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ digital media assets, Foreign Office spokesperson said in an official statement on Tuesday.
During his address, the foreign minister also announced that ministry would shortly be launching a digital media dashboard to monitor ministry’s cyber engagement through latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
About 150 Pakistani diplomats spread across 90 missions abroad participated in the training session, conducted by Roy Tan, Politics and Government Outreach Manager for Asia-Pacific at Facebook.
Digital Media Wing is working in close coordination with Strategic Communications Division at MoFA to strengthen the digital presence of Pakistani missions abroad.
The workshop was the first of a series of capacity building trainings that aimed to familiarise Pakistan’s diplomats with emerging digital media landscape as a communication tool and organise digital assets of the government of Pakistan.
I'm pleased to see we are doing such work. Foreign diplomats in Pakistan have in the past used social media very well to build a positive image of their country and to show themselves engaging with Pakistani people. The former German Ambassador Martin Kobler was an excellent example. If our diplomats are well trained they can also project a positive image of Pakistan abroad using SM.
