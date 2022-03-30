What's new

FM seeks Thai support to include Bangladesh in Trilateral Highway Project

FM seeks Thai support to include Bangladesh in Trilateral Highway Project​

The two Foreign Ministers enthusiastically agreed to hold a befitting program in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Thailand​

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Photo: PR

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has requested Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to include Bangladesh in the Trilateral Highway project being implemented among India, Myanmar and Thailand.

He also sought the Thai Government's support for Bangladesh's inclusion in the ASEAN Sectoral Partnership Dialogue while discussing bilateral issues during the meeting with his Thai counterpart on the sidelines of the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo Tuesday (29 March), reads a press release.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to work together under the framework of BIMSTEC.

Momen thanked the Thai Foreign Minister for their decision to allow entry of tourists in Thailand from 1 April which would promote people to people contacts between the two countries.

The two Foreign Ministers enthusiastically agreed to hold a befitting program in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Thailand.

Momen underscored the necessity to immediately hold the next meeting of the Bangladesh-Thailand Joint Commission to discuss and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Given Bangladesh's growing capacity in the agriculture sector, the Foreign Minister of Thailand requested for export of fertilizers to Thailand, if a surplus is available. He also stressed the importance of concluding a bilateral FTA for benefit of the two countries.

They agreed to closely work for the enhancement of trade and investment. The two sides also committed to cooperating with each other in various regional and multilateral fora.
 
Sanghi-der mathai je gobor - eta ekhon bojha galo.

Bangladesh-ke bad diya trilateral highway korey kibhabey?

We are in the way in between Indian Eastern states and Myanmar, which will reduce the distance some 1500 miles.

Highway from JSR-DAC-CTG-CXB to Myanmar border is already almost finished.

Of course, knowing Sanghis, they will negotiate passing through Bangladesh for FREE!
 

