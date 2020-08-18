/ Register

  Tuesday, August 18, 2020

FM Qureshi to visit China tomorrow

beijingwalker

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    FM Qureshi to visit China tomorrow
    August 18, 2020

    Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qurshi will pay a one-day visit to china tomorrow.



    He will hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart and senior Leadership while important decisions will be taken regarding the visit of the Chinese president to Pakistan.

    According to Media reports, the government of Pakistan has repaid one billion dollars last month from a three billion dollars loan taken from the Saudi government . One billion dollars more is due by the end of this month.

    Shah Mehmood Qureshi will request the Chinese government to provide one billion dollars during his visit to china to ensure repayment of loans by August 31.

    Shah Mehmood Qureshi is scheduled to meet with Chinese officials as well as Chinese president xi jinping.

    During Foreign Minister’s visit to china, bilateral relations including the situation of CEPEC,ML-1 and situation of Ladakh will also be discussed.

    https://nation.com.pk/18-Aug-2020/fm-qureshi-to-visit-china-tomorrow
     
    Dil Pakistan

    Dil Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    Is COAS back in Pakistan?
     
