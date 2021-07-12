FM Qureshi to lead Pakistan at SCO talks as world watches Afghan conflict with wary eye

FM Qureshi to lead Pakistan at SCO talks as world watches Afghan conflict with wary eye FM Qureshi will reiterate Pakistan's stance on the Afghan peace process, the changing regional situation

Web DeskJuly 12, 2021Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Dushanbe. Radio PakistanForeign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Dushanbe to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, as the world grows increasingly alarmed at the conflict in Afghanistan rages on.FM Qureshi will attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Council. During the three-day visit, the Pakistani foreign minister will speak at the ministerial council and attend meetings of SCO foreign ministers contact group on Afghanistan.In the meetings, the foreign minister will "reiterate Pakistan's stance on the Afghan peace process, the changing regional situation and promotion of regional cooperation," a press release said.He will hold meetings with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia and China, during the sidelines of the SCO.Bilateral and regional ties, besides issues of mutual interests will be discussed during these meetings.During his stay, Foreign Minister Qureshi will also meet the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.The Dushanbe summit will consider several important documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State in September this year, stated..