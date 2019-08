I am really looking forward to Chinese sponsored UNSC debate on Kashmir and then ofcourse, the voting.



That will force out the players who have been hiding in shadows up till now. who is who in global chessboard will be revealed.



America, UK and France will be in extremely difficult situation. In particular America. They want Pakistan help for Afghan peace process and yet cant be seen to ditch their sugarbaby India. Piss off Pakistan by vetoing , specially at this crucial juncture in Afghan peace process, the result will be disaster. Both China and Russia wants America to suffer more in Afghanistan.



Here are my predictions:



China - Favour

America - Abstain

Russia - Abstain

UK- Abstain

France - Abstain.

