/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

FM Qureshi leaves for ‘very important’ two-day China visit

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Taimoor Khan, Aug 20, 2020 at 5:25 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 5:25 PM #1
    Taimoor Khan

    Taimoor Khan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,578
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2016
    Ratings:
    +11 / 15,075 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    https://www.dawn.com/news/1575446


    FM Qureshi leaves for ‘very important’ two-day China visit
    Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 20 Aug 2020
    Facebook Count
    Twitter Share
    34

    [​IMG]
    Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for his two-day visit to China. — Photo courtesy FO
    [​IMG]
    Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — FO/File







    Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Thursday for a two-day visit to China to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, a statement from the Foreign Office said.


    In a video message released before his departure, Qureshi said he was going on a “very important trip to China” and that he had a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan before leaving.



    “I am leaving on a very important visit to China. I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit yesterday. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minster Wang Yi will prove to be beneficial for both countries,” the foreign minister said.
    Qureshi, who is accompanied by senior officials, will visit China's Hainan province where he will lead the Pakistani delegation in the dialogue, the FO statement added. He is scheduled to return tomorrow (August 21).

    State Councillor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi will lead the Chinese side during the dialogue, according to the statement.

    [​IMG]
    Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boards the plane for his visit to China. — Photo courtesy FO


    "During the dialogue, both sides will discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest," the FO said.
    "The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues."

    The first round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue took place in March 2019 in which both sides vowed to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor from all kinds of threats
     
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM #2
    Taimoor Khan

    Taimoor Khan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,578
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2016
    Ratings:
    +11 / 15,075 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Fantastic news.

    After telling off the Arabs, skipping the trip to Saudi Arabia, he is off to China.

    Completely inline with PMIK policy that Pakistan future is aligned with China.

    Hopefully PLA actions in Laddakh will be more synchronized with Pakistan armed forces and president Xi upcoming visit will be finalised.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 19 (Users: 3, Guests: 14)
  1. T|/|T