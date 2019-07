FM Qureshi discusses bilateral ties with Canadian counterpart

1' Web Desk OnDuring the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters related to bilateral relations and mutual interest.FM Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the current status of bilateral ties between the two countries.In her remarks, the Canadian foreign minister said Canada valued Pakistan’s bold decisions in various fields. She extended an invitation to Shah Mahmood Qureshi to pay a visit to her country.Separately, FM Qureshi, addressing a press conference here, said he has invited the Commonwealth countries to invest in Special Economic Zones to be established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.He said the CPEC is a mega connectivity project which will ensure sustainable economic growth, adding Pakistan is encouraging investment environment in the country.He said the European countries should open legal pathways for import of skilled and semi-skilled workforce from countries such as Pakistan.comments2' Web Desk OnThe accident took place around 4:15 am, when Akbar Express hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station, resulting in the death of 11 passengers and wounds to 60 others.Getting the information, the rescue teams have reached the spot and currently, the rescue operation was underway.Injured persons were shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency has been declared.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmed has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of the control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.According to DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umer Salamat, the rescue operation is underway. Hydraulic cutters have been called at the site to retrieve dead bodies.Following the dreadful accident, the rail traffic has been suspended and Business Express and Karachi Express have been stopped at the various stations.Showing his grief over the deadly train collision in Sadiqabad, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed summoned a detailed report of the accident.“Inquiry has been ordered into the matter”, the minister said in his statement on the collision between two trains that claimed lives of 21 people and injured 79 in Sadiqabad.He announced compensation of Rs1.5million for the heirs of the deceased and rs0.5million for the injured of the mishap.Rasheed said efforts underway to facilitate the masses and added that the department was neglected in the past tenure.“We are updating the railway tracks in the country”, he said.Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences to the victims of a collision incident between two trains near Sadiqabad.In a statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Khan wrote: “Saddened to learn of [the] train accident in Sadiqabad. My condolences to the victims’ families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”Taking action on the incident, he said, “