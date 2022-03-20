What's new

FM Momen not going to Pakistan; FS to represent Bangladesh in OIC CFM

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,850
-5
11,955
FM not going to Pakistan; FS to represent Bangladesh in OIC CFM

BANGLADESH

UNB
20 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:04 pm

www.tbsnews.net

FM not going to Pakistan; FS to represent Bangladesh in OIC CFM

Earlier on Saturday, FM Momen indicated his non-participation at the OIC meeting
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

Earlier on Saturday, FM Momen indicated his non-participation at the OIC meeting​

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will not be joining the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held on 22-23 March in Islamabad.

Instead, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (20 March).

The OIC said the CFM represents the second most prominent OIC activity following the extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers held last December on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Saturday, FM Momen indicated his non-participation at the OIC meeting. "We always attend OIC meetings. I said before I'll go. But recently I got a little sick and the doctor suggested that I take some rest."

On several occasions, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.


He reiterated the commitment of OIC member states to help bring peace, security, stability, and development to this country.

Furthermore, he called on members, Islamic financial institutions and partners to expedite humanitarian assistance for the needy.


Since August 2021, Afghanistan has continued to witness a difficult humanitarian situation with uncertainty about its future.


This prompted the OIC to take several steps towards containing the situation and playing its role in mobilising support from the international community to the Afghan people, given the specificity of the organisation, which highlights its responsibility in addressing the issues of the Islamic world, according to a message from the OIC.

www.tbsnews.net

FM not going to Pakistan; FS to represent Bangladesh in OIC CFM

Earlier on Saturday, FM Momen indicated his non-participation at the OIC meeting
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
FM Momen for increasing Indonesian imports from Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
275
bluesky
B
B
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Dhaka
2
Replies
24
Views
624
BlindEagle
B
B
Withdrawal of sanctions on RAB: Momen seeks support of US lawmakers
Replies
2
Views
302
bluesky
B
B
Many people listed by UN as 'disappeared' have actually drowned in the Mediterranean: FM Momen
Replies
6
Views
339
fallstuff
fallstuff
B
Bangladesh announces humanitarian aid for Afghan people
Replies
10
Views
998
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom