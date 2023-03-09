FM Momen denounces 40 world leaders' appeal for Prof Yunus

Momen denounces 40 world leaders' appeal for Prof Yunus Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday questioned intentions of some people who are talking against Bangladesh and its leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, noting that to them "grapes are sour." "It does not matter much.

10 March, 2023, 12:25 amLast modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:29 am"It does not matter much. It's unrealistic and not objective," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when a reporter sought his comment on an appeal by 40 world leaders regarding Prof Muhammad Yunus.The global leaders expressed their "deep concerns for the well-being" of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The letter also appeared as a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Momen said Bangladesh is a role model of development and the world acknowledged this.He said PM Hasina is a very determined and courageous lady and those people are in a mission to minus her so that an instability can be created here.Highlighting his engagements in New Delhi during G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, Momen said, "We are very pleased. India has done a very good and unique job."He said Bangladesh conveyed the G20 countries that "We are a peace-loving country. We don't want war. We want peace. Stop this war. Poor people and poor countries are suffering."Momen said he also raised bilateral issues during a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar."We told them to keep the commitment on border issues," he said.Momen said India will send diesel to Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on March 18.