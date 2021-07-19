FM-level Bangladesh-Kuwait Joint Commission proposed

Dhaka July 18, 02:59 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWSForeign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah has proposed Bangladesh forming a Joint Committee at Foreign Ministers level to take forward the relations through joint efforts.He also sought Bangladesh’s assistance and cooperation in strengthening health institutions, food security, education, IT and cyber security.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with the Kuwait Foreign Minister on the sidelines of international conference titled “Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity, Challenges and opportunities” held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan recently and discussed the issues.Dr Momen expressed his gratitude to the Kuwait Government for supporting resolution on Human Right Commission to repatriate Rohingas to Myanmar. He also proposed assisting Bangladesh under Kuwait Development Fund, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.Ministers of both countries expressed their happiness at the level of existing bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Kuwait.Bangladesh Foreign Minister talked about continuing peacekeeping troops, establishing a Forum of South-South Finance Development, recruiting more Bangladesh skilled workers and creating more favorable environment for Bangladesh businesspersons in Kuwait.Two leaders expressed their willingness to visit each other’s country after development of Corona Pandemic situation.