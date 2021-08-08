What's new

FM is going to give PM the clear picture of CA and relationship with IMF.

As the economy grows, glaring variations have surfaced in projections of current account deficit by govt and the central bank.
Without IMF we are only going to get 13 billion dollar loan ,which will only cover CA of FY2022.

See i told you guys 2 months back that Growth is a goodbye for this year and if we do not go to IMF than we will not be able to pay 14.5 billion dollar external debt of this year.
 
