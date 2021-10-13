"FM has taken a message of PM to IMF" Mushtaq Ghumman

Muzammail Aslam Spokesperson of FM The news talk "Pakistan economy is in serious turn and we cannot afford any kind of destabilization"Mehtab "Government said ecnominc has recovered so how come it is on destabilization"Muzammail Aslam "It was based on June statement ,however, everything has changed since we have done CAD"Yesterday Fawad Chaudry to Geo News"General Bajwa knows that ecnominc is not control since 3 months and it cannot afford any kind misadventure and it is his own interest to work government to sort the ecnominc issues that we are facing since 3 months'?The question is than why PM allowed CAD of 4 billion, why PM fired Hafez, PM said that we have recovered, why PM allowed Shaukat Tarin to lose fiscal Policy?The answer is that he got desperate to win election and now Imran Khan wasted Pakistan 4 months to do a cheap experiment. Additional Inflation could have been avoided if have implemented what IMF said earlier.All people were laughing at me that i was making jokes in June, July, August and September that everything is fine and we are on path to recovery.Today Our Reserve are down to 25 billion dollar= 2 billion dollar loss in 4 weeks. More worse than PMLN did.