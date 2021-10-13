What's new

"FM has taken a message of PM to IMF" Mushtaq Ghumman

Desprado

"The sources said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who is reaching Washington for talks with IMF will be carrying the message that the government will raise tariffs."

Muzammail Aslam Spokesperson of FM The news talk "Pakistan economy is in serious turn and we cannot afford any kind of destabilization"

Mehtab "Government said ecnominc has recovered so how come it is on destabilization"

Muzammail Aslam "It was based on June statement ,however, everything has changed since we have done CAD"


Yesterday Fawad Chaudry to Geo News

"General Bajwa knows that ecnominc is not control since 3 months and it cannot afford any kind misadventure and it is his own interest to work government to sort the ecnominc issues that we are facing since 3 months'?

The question is than why PM allowed CAD of 4 billion, why PM fired Hafez, PM said that we have recovered, why PM allowed Shaukat Tarin to lose fiscal Policy?

The answer is that he got desperate to win election and now Imran Khan wasted Pakistan 4 months to do a cheap experiment. Additional Inflation could have been avoided if have implemented what IMF said earlier.


All people were laughing at me that i was making jokes in June, July, August and September that everything is fine and we are on path to recovery.

Today Our Reserve are down to 25 billion dollar= 2 billion dollar loss in 4 weeks. More worse than PMLN did.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448252566324883458
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448216411269210120

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1447467356398264321
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1447555601039495173
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448231782252417024
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1447828631577931778
 
ziaulislam

I agree PTI experiment of not increasing oil and electricity prices have back fired...he should know that increasing prices and going to IMF doesnt bring inflation at all infact when u go to IMF dollars start raining and inflation goes away..
Hence why every country wants to go to IMF
My great leader got us to IMF several times creating several years of dollar raining and shitting
 
Desprado

Of course it will bring inflation who said it will not bring inflation? The problem was that if they had done it eariler they did not had devalue rupee because it would have stop artificial demand of economy, and did not need to hike interest rate.

We had fixed 8% inflation we had impelemented IMF condition on June ,however, now is inflation is bound to go beyond 12% due to delay in reforms.
The question do not understand why Imran Khan got desperate to win? He was going to win and people would have supported him continuned his reform agenda. I seriously what happened in April.
 
VCheng

He still has time left in his term to fine-tune his re-election strategy. Let us see what he decides next. The economy will surely play a big role in that, of course.
 
Yes thats exactly what we both said
IK should have "fixed" inflation at a much lower rate with help of IMF..it could have fixed inflation at 8% by increasing oil and gas prices..he didnt increase the price and now we have more inflation not only in pakistan but elsewhere as well
This is serious concern as my leader just said
Screenshot_20211013-112511_Facebook.jpg

blueazure

" mei kabhi IMF k paas nahi jaoon ga"

quote - imran khan


------

PM is a failure and will soon be on his way out - his only salvation ( so far) is a docile and potato sack army chief
 
RoadRunner401

I don't think the government should be Subsidizing fuel and cutting taxes on it for millions of ghareeb (poor) Car and SUV drivers, Simple solution is to provide subsidies to taxpaying registered transporters for diesel fuel only purchases and one liter of fuel at a subsidized price at the pumps for motorcycle riders...
 
RoadRunner401

Soon all non-tax-paying retailers like yourself will face jail and millions in fines for not filing or paying taxes, but this time gernail (General) sahib will not be able to protect the poor Retailer who as you can see has already been put in his place...:victory::victory::victory:
 
ziaulislam

Good idea..so these motor bikers can sell it in black market
 
airmarshal

We have not seen spiralling fuel prices as far as I can remember.

Even in Canada, where prices of fuel fluctuate on a daily basis, the prices have not touched this level. Look at Europe. The gas prices are spiralling out of control. Many businesses are considering closing down for several months due to high electricity and gas prices.

The government minsiters should spend time in helping people understand this. Instead, they spend all their energy in responding to PPP and PMLN. Or is that media does not cover anything other this quarreling? Our media is like muhalley ki chughal khor mai. If you spend one day in front of TV watching Pakistani media, you will understand what I mean :)

news.sky.com

Energy crisis: 'Everything has gone up' - Surge in prices puts companies at risk of laying off staff, warns 200-year-old brickmaking firm

The current managers believe there has never been a greater threat to the future of the business than now. The surge in energy price costs has forced tough conversations.
news.sky.com news.sky.com
 
