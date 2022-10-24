FM Bilawal regrets his statement, says it was not in line with his position FM Bilawal regrets his statement, says it was not in line with his position

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that he regrets his statement at Asma Jahangir Conference, because it was not in line with his position.In his statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “The statements and slogans related to the security agencies were inappropriate. My words did not suit the position. Parties need to be careful in their political slogans because nations are built by the sacrifices of martyrs”. He said that the hearts of those who sacrificed their lives for the country should not be hurt, adding that the forces have protected the country by sacrificing their lives.The foreign minister said, “Since the no-confidence motion, institutions are moving themselves towards a constitutional role, which I encourage. I do not want to create any misunderstanding during the process of transitioning institutions to a constitutional role. Pakistan Army is on the target of terrorism and is fighting against terrorists.”On the other hand, while addressing a speech in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that he condemns the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, FM Bilawal said that the incumbent governmnet is hopeful that the inquiry related to the killing of Arshad will be completed soon. Continuing to talk over the matter, FM Bilawal said that practicing journalism in country like Pakistan is a difficult task.Welcoming the newly-elected MNAs in the parliament, FM Bilawal vowed that the government will work hard for the betterment of the country with consensus, before going for the elections. Lashing out at the PTI Chairman, FM Bilawal reiterated that before leaving the government, he [Imran] was responsible for the suicide attack on the economy.Commending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal said that the PM and his financial team did their all-out efforts as the government has managed to save the country from default.Additionally, on the occasion of Diwali, FM Bilawal greeted the Hindu community.