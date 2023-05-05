Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in the Indian city of Goa on Thursday, the Foreign Office (FO) said.
According to the FO, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest and assured each other of working closely to further deepen cooperation between their countries in the areas of food security, energy and people-to-people contact.
“The SCO opens new vistas of cooperation and coordination with Russia,” the FO statement said.
Later, the FO said that FM Bilawal also held a meeting with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and briefed him on “activities of the SCO in pursuance of the vision of SCO leadership”.
“The secretary general thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s consistent support to the SCO and appreciated its constructive contributions towards strengthening regular cooperation, connectivity, peace and prosperity,” it added.
FM Bilawal meets Russian counterpart on sidelines of SCO meeting in India
Both dignitaries gave assurances of deepening cooperation on food security and energy, says FO.
www.dawn.com