FM: Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera
Tribune Report
Bangladesh is looking into legal action against Al Jazeera for spreading misinformation, says Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had never appointed anybody as her bodyguard. Her party (Awami League) men are always her bodyguards," said Dr Momen referring to August 21 grenade attacks on her when party men protected her, not bodyguards.
Al Jazeera has lost its credibility by running a story completely based on falsehood and misinformation, he said, reports UNB.
Also read - Bangladesh rejects 'smear campaign' instigated by extremists, allies from London, elsewhere
Anti-national agenda
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said the report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" by Al Jazeera is not information-based and it is the manifestation of “anti-national conspiracy”.
He said the report is an example of yellow journalism and it was done intentionally.
Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said: “Al Jazeera’s report against the Sheikh Hasina government is politically motivated, untrue and biased. It is one-sided, fabricated and clearly a propaganda.”
He claimed that the report was part of a conspiracy hatched from London.
Quader said the report has put the legitimacy of Al Jazeera in question and caused a negative reaction in the audience.
