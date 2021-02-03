What's new

FM: Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,593
-5
9,569
FM: Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera
Tribune Report
  • Published at 04:08 pm February 3rd, 2021
FM_Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen BSS

‘All the Prime Minister's Men’ is politically motivated, untrue and biased, says Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh is looking into legal action against Al Jazeera for spreading misinformation, says Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had never appointed anybody as her bodyguard. Her party (Awami League) men are always her bodyguards," said Dr Momen referring to August 21 grenade attacks on her when party men protected her, not bodyguards.

Al Jazeera has lost its credibility by running a story completely based on falsehood and misinformation, he said, reports UNB.
Also read - Bangladesh rejects 'smear campaign' instigated by extremists, allies from London, elsewhere
Anti-national agenda

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said the report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" by Al Jazeera is not information-based and it is the manifestation of “anti-national conspiracy”.

He said the report is an example of yellow journalism and it was done intentionally.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said: “Al Jazeera’s report against the Sheikh Hasina government is politically motivated, untrue and biased. It is one-sided, fabricated and clearly a propaganda.”

He claimed that the report was part of a conspiracy hatched from London.
Quader said the report has put the legitimacy of Al Jazeera in question and caused a negative reaction in the audience.

www.dhakatribune.com

FM: Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera

‘All the Prime Minister's Men’ is politically motivated, untrue and biased, says Obaidul Quader
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,360
-5
1,385
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
I knew this would happen and that this was gonna turn into a diplomatic warfare. Qatar will get dragged into this and they will experience diplomatic nightmare due to this documentary for the next few months may even effect the trade ties between both countries
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,020
0
2,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Panicking since the corruption he's part of got exposed. Good luck to Bangladeshis getting rid of such scum from their country.
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,281
-3
19,309
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
I see this 'legal action ' in a positive light. This will ensure it remain in public consciousness for a long time. Nothing reveal the truth more than a debate of the opposing sides. So cheers to Bangladesh govt. taking legal action against Al Jazeera.:P
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom