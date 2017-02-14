Flyover from railway station to Badshahi Mosque announced

CM spells out steps for promoting tourism Click to expand...

03 Oct 2020The Punjab government has decided to construct a flyover from the railway station to Badshahi Masjid and introduce street and night tourism in the provincial metropolis to attract tourists.LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to construct a flyover from the railway station to Badshahi Masjid and introduce street and night tourism in the provincial metropolis to attract tourists.The decisions were made during a meeting on revival of tourism chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Friday.Speaking on the occasion, he said buffer zones would be introduced to preserve historical buildings and monuments while urban spaces would be restored for the citizens in the provincial metropolis. Similarly, he added, sit-out cafés would be set up so that the citizens could enjoy leisure life on the pattern of Europe and food stalls would be arranged at an open area on The Mall. Certificates would be displayed at food carts showing the quality of food items.The Maryam Zamani Masjid would also be restored to reestablish its historical grandeur while rim market would be shifted to some other place.Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari apprised the meeting that the royal passageway was being restored from Kashmiri Bazaar to Dabbi Bazaar. The meeting also reviewed setting up open air food streets at different places in Lahore.The meeting decided to promote religious tourism at the shrines on a weekly basis. The expansion project of the shrine of Chakar Azam Rind would soon be launched and a one-day tour to Okara from Lahore would be started.SHRINES: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the officials to devise a master plan for repair and maintenance of the shrines of Sufi saints.He sought a permanent transfer of drug addicts to rehabilitation centres.Discussing repairs, maintenance and renovation projects of different shrines, the CM said greenbelts and a park would be developed on the area connected with the Data Darbar.The meeting decided to reserve the passageway for pedestrians and ensure a smooth flow of traffic around Data Darbar, the basement area would be reserved for parking having a facility of lift. Some 100 new toilets would also be constructed.The meeting deliberated on the underground passageways for pedestrians near the Data Darbar besides reviewing the project of repair and maintenance of Hazrat Baba Mauj Darya shrine.The new building of the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman would be completed with an amount of Rs150m and separate halls would be built for male and female devotees. Similarly, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar in Pakpattan would be renovated with an amount of Rs15m.The secretary local government, secretary auqaf, secretary tourism, commissioner and DC Lahore and DG PHA attended the meeting.