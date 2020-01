Flying & fighting in HAL Tejas: Interview with test pilot Rajeev Joshi

“The full authority Auto Low Speed Recovery makes the aircraft truly carefree, more so than any other fighter in the world…Throw it around as much as you can — when she says ‘no’, she will take over and recover the situation for you. “

