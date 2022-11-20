What's new

Fly Jinnah REVIEW: Low-Cost Airline in Pakistan

Fly Jinnah REVIEW: Low-Cost Airline in Pakistan



Fly Jinnah is Pakistan's first low-cost carrier airline with the youngest fleet and the only one with an in-flight entertainment system for domestic routes. Here's my review of the airline:

00:00 - Fly Jinnah Intro
00:48 - Air Arabia Partnership
01:24 - Check-In Rules
01:50 - Low Cost Carrier Business Model
03:44 - Aircraft Age of Fly Jinnah vs others
04:41 - Aircraft Type of Fly Jinnah
05:19 - Boarding
05:48 - Disclaimer
06:15 - Seat Configuration
07:56 - Destinations
08:21 - Take-off
09:40 - Sharklets in A320s
10:07 - Seat Quality
10:32 - Standard Legroom
10:50 - Food Menu and Prices
13:00 - In-Flight Entertainment
13:43 - Movie Catalogue
14:14 - TV Series Catalogue
14:28 - Audio & Games
15:00 - Streaming Speed Demo
16:05 - Loyalty Program
16:48 - Lavatory Review
17:19 - Faakhir Mehmood's thoughts
18:05 - Behroz Sabzwari's thoughts
19:23 - Conclusion
 
I flew serene airline business class few months ago. Planes were old, second hand from some budget European airline. Old Logo were still visible. Also i end up with upset stomach after eating their inflight burnt food.

These budget airline buy very old cheap planes and aren’t really safe.
 

