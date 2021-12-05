What's new

Fly Dubai seeks permission to start operations to and from Skardu

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Fly Dubai, a low cost airline of UAE, has submitted a request for approval of operations to and from Skardu. According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Fly Dubai has become the first International Airline in this regard by submitting a request for approval of operations to/ from Skardu.

The airline intends to start flight operations to Skardu subject to necessary approval of PCAA and Dubai Civil Aviation. Meanwhile, DG PCAA and his team made untiring efforts for up gradation of Skardu Airport during a short time. The DG was of the view that the start of international operations to Skardu will be a game changer for promotion of tourism in the country.

Imagine direct flights from Dubai to Skardu, will certainly boost tourism.
 
