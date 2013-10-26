What's new

Flour prices reached Rs80/KG on retail shops in Lahore

Salman Baig

Salman Baig

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 18, 2019
34
0
30
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Flour prices has reached 80rs per KG on retail shops in Lahore and even that was found after lots of searching on many shops. Sugar price on retail shops is 110rs per KG. These are the two most common used items by everyone. Masses are getting affected by it. Cost of living has gone unbearable for poor and middle class families. Govt has Mafia thugs in them like Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and govt is powerless in front of them.
Utility stores are selling flour at 860rs/20 kg but it's quality is way too low. Ask Buzdar to eat roti made from govt supplied flour and he may get diarrhea in few uses
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Featured Flour prices raised after Sindh govt blamed for not providing wheat to mills Social & Current Events 8
Morpheus Wheat flour prices register increase of Rs135 per 20kg Social & Current Events 1
AZ1 Flour prices reduce by Rs6 per kg in Sindh, Rs2 in KP Pakistani Siasat 8
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Grand Operation launched against "wheat" hoarders in response to soaring flour prices Pakistani Siasat 22
naveen mishra Flour price likely to rise Social & Current Events 1
naveen mishra 20kg flour bag will hit Rs1,000 if wheat price raised further"PAKISTAN" Social & Current Events 4
M Another flour crisis in the making Social & Current Events 1
Morpheus Featured Hoarded sugar, flour stocks worth billions recovered in ‘Tiger Force’ raids Social & Current Events 21
JackTheRipper Flour Mills Mafia Corruption in Pakistan Social & Current Events 0
H Shahzad Akbar Exposing Lies of Hamid Mir About Sugar Flour Inquiry Report Political Videos 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top