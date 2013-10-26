Flour prices reached Rs80/KG on retail shops in Lahore

Flour prices has reached 80rs per KG on retail shops in Lahore and even that was found after lots of searching on many shops. Sugar price on retail shops is 110rs per KG. These are the two most common used items by everyone. Masses are getting affected by it. Cost of living has gone unbearable for poor and middle class families. Govt has Mafia thugs in them like Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and govt is powerless in front of them.

Utility stores are selling flour at 860rs/20 kg but it's quality is way too low. Ask Buzdar to eat roti made from govt supplied flour and he may get diarrhea in few uses