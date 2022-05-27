Flour price increased after petrol bomb

Dalit said: This is only the beginning. Pakistani people will be crushed. The economic indicators for the future look bleak world-wide. Click to expand...

Prices on everything are increased…..buy anything and its upped by 20-30 rupees for Each itemReason: petrol/diesel mehnga hogyaWait till its raised 50-60Rs more per litre to please our imf mastersPeople worldwide are going to be crushed…..world bank, imf, WEF all are already telling you that global recession and poverty/hunger/famine is coming……but we’re embroiled in kursi politicsPakistan won’t even be able to buy any wheat globally…..while exporters keep sending our food abroad to make some bucksTime to stop food exports, but nobody doing thatPrepare for hunger,famine……even the military won’t be able to prevent that…..enjoy while u can