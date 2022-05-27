Flour price increased after petrol bomb

Prices on everything are increased…..buy anything and its upped by 20-30 rupees for Each item
Reason: petrol/diesel mehnga hogya
Wait till its raised 50-60Rs more per litre to please our imf masters
This is only the beginning. Pakistani people will be crushed. The economic indicators for the future look bleak world-wide.
People worldwide are going to be crushed…..world bank, imf, WEF all are already telling you that global recession and poverty/hunger/famine is coming……but we’re embroiled in kursi politics
Pakistan won’t even be able to buy any wheat globally…..while exporters keep sending our food abroad to make some bucks
Time to stop food exports, but nobody doing that
Prepare for hunger,famine……even the military won’t be able to prevent that…..enjoy while u can