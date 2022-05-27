What's new

Flour price increased after petrol bomb

The current govt's strong stance is as fake as a unicorn. They are in for a show and will run away within two to three weeks.

However, they should be held responsible for burdening the masses and not having enough balls to be competent to hold the office. Ye kanjar hakoomat me na aate kickbacks na lete to I can guarantee these people are not even capable to work as a gatekeeper. Not that it's a petty work but it's very easy job.
 
Yesterday I went to shop which i usually go for kids stuff and it was 100-150 rupees up item already due to dollar 205.

2 rupees increase in petrol and people were crying along with media and now 30 rupees increase people are hypocrite in our country and they deserve it.
 
This is only the beginning. Pakistani people will be crushed. The economic indicators for the future look bleak world-wide.
 
Prices on everything are increased…..buy anything and its upped by 20-30 rupees for Each item
Reason: petrol/diesel mehnga hogya

Wait till its raised 50-60Rs more per litre to please our imf masters

People worldwide are going to be crushed…..world bank, imf, WEF all are already telling you that global recession and poverty/hunger/famine is coming……but we’re embroiled in kursi politics

Pakistan won’t even be able to buy any wheat globally…..while exporters keep sending our food abroad to make some bucks
Time to stop food exports, but nobody doing that

Prepare for hunger,famine……even the military won’t be able to prevent that…..enjoy while u can
 

