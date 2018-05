By Aussie Dave May 29, 2018The latest Gaza “flotilla” has set sail, in what they call “a bid to break the 12-year-long Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.”And in a transparently cynical move, they claim there are “a number of injured Gazans and patients aboard.” (even thought this was not mentioned at all on their website – it is as if they are either lying or decided to do this at last minute).Also not mentioned on their website: that there are Hamas terrorists on board – as is shown by some of the photos shown on the palestinian Safa website . (hat tip: LTC Peter Lerner