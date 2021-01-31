Florida leads the fight against censorship in US by introducing toughest new laws, imposing severe penalties on Big Tech for censoring Floridians

If the President of the United States can be silenced by these companies, then so can anyone. It is clear that Twitter and Facebook are engaged in one-sided viewpoint discrimination targeting conservatives. These companies allow actual terrorists around the world to use their platforms to target America, Americans, and our allies, without much as a peep. And it is not disputed that Amazon, Apple, and Google are actively working to eliminate any alternative outlets where conservatives can speak freely. While I do not dispute that as, as private companies, it is within their rights to choose who to do business with, it is also our right as a state to determine which companies in which we wish to invest… Florida taxpayers should not be forced to do business with entities that censor them.