What's new

Florida bans Chinese citizens from buying land to counteract Chinese Communist party

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,513
-25
5,513
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a series of bills Monday that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in the state.

In a recent news release, the Republican announced his signing of that bill and two others which are meant to “counteract” what he described as “the malign influence of the Chinese Communist party in the state of Florida”.

One bill restricts Chinese nationals from buying land in Florida unless they are also American citizens or permanent residents.

Chinese citizens with non-tourist visas, meanwhile, would be limited to buying fewer than two acres of land that is at least five miles away from any military institutions, the Tampa Bay television news outlet

The bill also restricts foreign citizens of other countries from buying land under certain circumstances. Russian, Iranian, Cuban, Syrian, North Korean and Venezuelan citizens are not allowed to purchase land within 10 miles of military bases under the measure but can still buy property elsewhere in Florida, Insider reported.

Critics have warned that the bill could facilitate discrimination against Chinese homeowners in Florida while also harming other immigrants, Axios reported.

Last month, ahead of the bill’s signing, more than 100 protesters testified against the legislation, adding that it would discriminate against Florida’s Chinese population, USA Today reported.

“My concern is this bill will affect people like me who want to own a home,” said Florida college student Victoria Li, through tears. “We’re scared, we’re terrified. That’s what we came here for. We have the American dream. That’s why, at my age, I’m still going to school.”

Other legislation signed on Monday includes a bill that prohibits colleges and universities as well as their employees from accepting gifts while “in their official capacities from a college or university based in a foreign country of concern”, the Hill reported.

Colleges and universities within Florida are also required to get approval from the state’s board of governors or board of education before participating in any agreement or partnership with a university in a foreign country.

An additional bill restricts those using government devices and servers from downloading applications such as TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, the Hill added.

“Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat – the Chinese Communist party,” DeSantis said.

1683769640327.png



www.theguardian.com

DeSantis signs bills banning Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida

Republican governor says bills are meant to ‘counteract’ the ‘malign influence of the Chinese Communist party’ in the state
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
17,268
387
16,419
Country
China
Location
Australia
About time, and I am saying it's probably 20 years too late.

Land ownership should only be considered citizens's right, not everyone's right, I don't understand the need or want for foreign citizens to own land outside their own country. And any government allowed something like this to happen
 
zhxy

zhxy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2020
1,168
-21
1,585
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
jhungary said:
About time, and I am saying it's probably 20 years too late.
Click to expand...

Not 20 years ago, United States was wrong from the start.

Their immigration policy has shot them in the foot.


jhungary said:
Land ownership should only be considered citizens's right, not everyone's right, I don't understand the need or want for foreign citizens to own land outside their own country. And any government allowed something like this to happen
Click to expand...

Big fish eat small fish, that's the law of nature.

Rich and civilized countries will attract more citizens from third world countries or poorer countries. They want to get education, health care, jobs... everything in the promised land, even taking over the whole thing.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,513
-25
5,513
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
zhxy said:
Not 20 years ago, United States was wrong from the start.

Their immigration policy has shot them in the foot.




Big fish eat small fish, that's the law of nature.

Rich and civilized countries will attract more citizens from third world countries or poorer countries. They want to get education, health care, jobs... everything in the promised land, even taking over the whole thing.
Click to expand...

Why doesnt US ban Vietnamese to counteract Vietnam communist?
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
17,268
387
16,419
Country
China
Location
Australia
zhxy said:
Not 20 years ago, United States was wrong from the start.

Their immigration policy has shot them in the foot.




Big fish eat small fish, that's the law of nature.

Rich and civilized countries will attract more citizens from third world countries or poorer countries. They want to get education, health care, jobs... everything in the promised land, even taking over the whole thing.
Click to expand...
This is not about big fish eat small fish, this is about land right, as much as birth right, in fact, I would be all for any government to raise a level of requirement of residency length or country contribution (ie paying tax) in order to purchase land and not just being a citizen of one's country.

This is about law and should be about law, not money.
 
zhxy

zhxy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2020
1,168
-21
1,585
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Song Hong said:
Why doesnt US ban Vietnamese to counteract Vietnam communist?
Click to expand...

Communist Vietnam hates the United States?
In fact, on the contrary, they love the United States very much.

Anti-American propaganda is their job.
Studying in the US, buying a house in the US, getting a US green card is their dream.
And the most important reason, Vietnam is not a threat to the US.

jhungary said:
This is not about big fish eat small fish, this is about land right, as much as birth right, in fact, I would be all for any government to raise a level of requirement of residency length or country contribution (ie paying tax) in order to purchase land and not just being a citizen of one's country.

This is about law and should be about law, not money.
Click to expand...

I am only presenting an objective law.

What I mean is that even if they create hundreds of laws against foreigners buying houses or immigrants, foreigners can still find other tricks to get around the law.

Because America is their promised land, and they will never give up wanting to come to America
 
Last edited:
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
6,025
0
9,132
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jhungary said:
About time, and I am saying it's probably 20 years too late.

Land ownership should only be considered citizens's right, not everyone's right, I don't understand the need or want for foreign citizens to own land outside their own country. And any government allowed something like this to happen
Click to expand...
Not a good time to buy land in Florida anyway :D
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Lawmakers push to let FL police, fire use Chinese drones again; cops say approved ones are junk
Replies
0
Views
191
bobsm
B
beijingwalker
Chinese navy ships sent to rescue 1,300 her citizens from conflict-hit Sudan
Replies
9
Views
315
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The May 4th Movement 104 Anniversary, Turning Point in Modern Chinese History, leading to the birth of Chinese Communist Party
Replies
3
Views
175
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
Texas is planning to make a huge public investment in space
Replies
0
Views
186
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
Police arrest suspect who ‘executed’ 4 Chinese citizens at US marijuana farm
Replies
3
Views
399
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom