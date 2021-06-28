Flooding of India's Ganges reveals hundreds of COVID graves, fueled allegations that Modi government concealed the true number of COVID-19 fatalities

Flooding of India's Ganges reveals hundreds of COVID graves, fueled allegations that the Modi government concealed the true number of COVID-19 fatalities

Annual monsoon rain has caused flooding along the River Ganges in India and exposed hundreds of graves of coronavirus victims. Most of the bodies are thought to be of people who died during a big rise in cases earlier this year.The discovery has fueled allegations that the Modi government has concealed the true number of COVID-19 fatalities. India's most sacred river has turned into a graveyard. During a surge in cases, crematoriums could not keep up with demand.Cremations that families could not afford are now being carried out on the river banks. More than 1000 corpses have washed up since May. Health professionals have accused the Indian government of fudging its coronavirus figures to hide the true death toll. The official number stands at nearly 400,000. The hundreds of corpses emerging from the Ganges suggest that number may be far higher.