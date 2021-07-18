Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 24,010
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in southern China
Rescuers have had no contact with the construction workers since 3.30am, Zhuhai emergency officials say.
www.scmp.com
On Thursday, search teams were trying to rescue 14 construction workers trapped by an overnight flood in a tunnel being built in Zhuhai. The cause of the flood is not known. Photo: Weibo
Rescuers were pumping out water on Thursday to try to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China.
The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers missing since the flood at 3.30am, the Zhuhai emergency management department said in an online post.
A command centre has been established in Zhuhai and rescue teams have been mobilised from several city agencies. Photo: Weibo
“Rescue work is proceeding in an intense and orderly way,” it said.
More than 1,000 workers, 22 fire trucks and five pumping vehicles were taking part in the effort, with search and rescue teams sent from surrounding cities in Guangdong province.
The cause of the flood is under investigation.
In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel when a protective wall collapsed and they were hit by falling stones, according to a notice from the Zhuhai emergency management department.
Zhuhai is a coastal city near Macau at the mouth of the Pearl River Delta. It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the Communist Party started opening up the nation’s economy about 40 years ago.