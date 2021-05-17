Floating corpses in India: Can I catch COVID-19 from water?

India an amazing country!

something you never heard anywhere in the world can be heard here and we call it "amazing India" Humanity has never been seen insulted humiliated like this anywhere in the world and we call it people power and civilized. people from same country gets a chance and get rid of it, flies to Maldives (they are now banned from there also).



and NO do not blame Modi, this is not his fault, it's been since centuries and the invaders the crusaders couldn't even change a bit.