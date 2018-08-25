FLIR Systems To Provide Milsight T75 Long-Range Thermal Weapon Sights To Israel

Thermosight T75 (Image: FLIR Systems) FLIR Systems has won $14 million contract for the procurement of Milsight T75 long-range thermal weapon sights to Israel. The contract also includes associated materials and training. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019, the United States department of defense said in a statement Friday. The ThermoSight T75 weapon sight that doubles as a portable reconnaissance scope, is designed to interface with scopes such as the Trijicon ACOG for the M-4, M-16, and similar weapons. The sight is compatible with any 1913 Mil-Std Rail System. It has three zoom capabilities, 1X, 2X, and 4X, for long range ID and engagement. It can be clipped-on to day-sight/RCO or use as stand-alone thermal sight for mission flexibility and works with all combat optics and rapidly adaptable to various weapon platforms. http://www.defenseworld.net/news/23..._Thermal_Weapon_Sights_to_Israel#.W4CQb-gzZPY