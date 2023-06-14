What's new

Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India, Walmart says

P

protean

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 18, 2023
95
0
119
Country
India
Location
United States

Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India, Walmart says​

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart (NYSE:WMT)'s Flipkart marketplace and PhonePe payments business in India could be $100 billion businesses buoyed by strong growth, the retailer's chief financial officer said on Wednesday at an investor conference.

Walmart does not break out sales of Flipkart and PhonePe but over the past few months, executives have singled out the two businesses as key drivers in meeting its target of doubling the gross merchandise volume it sells in foreign markets to $200 billion in five years.

Walmart's international chief has previously called India's 1.4 billion population a "significant" opportunity for the retailer.

In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales. Flipkart was valued at more than $40 billion in 2022 and counts itself among India's most valuable startups.

Walmart also called PhonePe's performance "really impressive" after it hit an annualized payment value of $1 trillion led by the Unified Payments Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), a highly popular method in India to make instant real-time payments.

PhonePe controlled 46% share of the payments market in December, according to National Payments Corporation of India, and has 400 million registered users. In March, Walmart gave that business a boost by pouring an additional $200 million at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, cementing its position as India's most valuable payments startup.

"It is not crazy to think that both those businesses could be $100 billion businesses in the future," Walmart's Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said.

m.investing.com

Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India, Walmart says By Reuters

Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India, Walmart says
m.investing.com m.investing.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

W
Walmart readies another $2.5 billion investment in India’s e-commerce and payments
Replies
0
Views
294
walterbibikow
W
Skull and Bones
India and Singapore link UPI and PayNow in cross-border payments push
Replies
0
Views
322
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
beijingwalker
China-linked online superstore becomes most downloaded app in US, surpassing Amazon and Walmart
2
Replies
15
Views
909
BHAN85
BHAN85
GamoAccu
India's first iPhone maker is quitting amid Apple's growing presence in the country
Replies
0
Views
224
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
S
India’s homegrown instant payment system has remade commerce and pulled millions into the formal economy
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
4K
Tafob
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom